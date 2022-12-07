In 2012, Megs Yunn, founder of Beverly’s Birthdays, asked a little boy at a domestic violence shelter what made birthdays so important.
“He said, ‘Miss Megs, birthdays are about showing the world that you matter,’” she recalled.
Yunn said she spoke to the boy shortly after launching the organization, which gives gifts to children on their birthdays and hosts parties. Beverly’s Birthdays is named for a little girl who was turning 12, and told Yunn she had never celebrated her birthday. Yunn thought there must be many more children like Beverly.
Today, Beverly’s Birthdays celebrates the birthdays of more than 9,000 children every year.
“The one thing we all have in common is that we all have a birthday,” she said.
Regardless of how old a person is, Yunn said that on their birthday “you still want to wake up that day knowing that you’re loved and that you matter to someone.”
Yunn launched Beverly’s Babies in the summer of 2022, supporting new moms by providing critical baby care items, hosting community baby showers and launching The Greater Pittsburgh Infant Formula Bank.
“Feeding babies is pretty critical,” she said.
Beverly’s Birthdays is based in North Huntingdon and celebrates children in seven counties. They celebrate birthdays with Birthday Cheer Bins, host birthday parties and provide teachers in low-income areas with celebration kits.
They also have a mobile fashion truck with a Birthday Boutique on board for kids to pick new clothes on their birthdays.
Yunn said the mobile Birthday Boutique helped Beverly’s Birthdays continue their services through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because we had this mobile component already in place, we basically just partied outside,” Yunn said.
They started with curbside parties, and then moved to distanced parties as conditions allowed. The mobile fashion truck also provided a connection so that people with additional needs could be connected to other supports and services.
Yunn said they “grew exponentially over the pandemic,” so they have an increased need for critical care baby items. She said inflation has also increased the cost of their needed items, especially in baby care.
“I have to raise $2.2 million this year, so every dollar matters,” Yun said.
Yunn said she is a mom of four and grew her own family while growing the organization.
“For me, the work is really, truly centered around validation. It shows families they’re worthy, that someone out there is thinking of them,” she said.
She said that the organization supports people in dark times.
“To inject a little bit of light — you really can’t put a price tag on that. Hope is something that is a personal experience, and to know we are a part of that hope is really powerful,” she said.
Those who are able to give can sponsor a child and give a Birthday Cheer Bin for $50. The organization website connects children in need with potential donors who share their birthday, called “Birthday Buddies.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.beverlysbirthday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.