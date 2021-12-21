The CAHS Patriots are looking for others to join in their efforts to continue programs and services for veterans and active military.
The organization was founded in 2003 in Connellsville by Linda Shearer, a now-retired teacher at Connellsville Area High School.
“The CAHS Patriots Inc. is comprised of students, educators, parents and community (members) with an emphasis on promoting patriotism throughout the school and the community while providing care packages to deployed service men and women and recognizing veterans,” Shearer said. “In doing so, they demonstrate respect, pride and appreciation for the ideals of freedom and democracy, and create an atmosphere where others learn to appreciate and display love and respect for these ideals.”
The services the organization provides include putting together and sending care packages to troops serving overseas as, to date, they’ve sent 13,045 packages; various programs to honor local veterans; sponsoring an annual Wreaths Across America event where wreaths are placed on graves of veterans in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies; sponsoring the Warriors Rock telethon concert, and many more.
Because of the pandemic, the CAHS Patriots couldn’t participate in festivals to support their fundraising efforts; however, Shearer said they were able to hold two garage sales that raised enough money to sponsor 452 wreaths for Wreaths Across America as well as Christmas care packages.
She said they were most fortunate to have the support of local businesses and sponsors, especially from veteran Dan Gearing with Specialty Conduit and Manufacturing Inc. in Lemont Furnace.
Gearing donated $5,000 for this year’s Warriors Rock concert, and supports the organization with their Wreaths Across America goals.
Shearer said they’re always grateful for any type of financial support from the public. She also encouraged anybody who knows someone who is deployed to send her their name and address, and the CAHS Patriots can send them care packages or, as she calls them, “smiles from home.”
She added that anyone wanting to volunteer can contact them and be placed on their email list to know when they’re in need of volunteers for packing boxes or any other services.
To learn more about the CAHS Patriots, visit cahspatriots.com, call 724-322-1494 or email teddy@cvzoom.net.
