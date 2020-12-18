Crosskeys Human Services Inc. has and still is continuing to serve the Brownsville and Republic seniors as well as those in need of mental health services in the area.
“We serve meals or pick-up and take-out meals,” said Sister James Ann Germuska, the executive director of Crosskeys Human Services. “We serve approximately 200 people five days a week.”
For over 40 years, Crosskeys Human Services has been helping the community by also providing support to senior citizens and people who use mental health services.
Beyond serving meals, Crosskeys Human Services provides day programs, drop-in programs, different activities, games and even exercise equipment available for their clients.
Germuska said their psychiatric rehabilitation program gives the organization’s mental health clients opportunities to pick up skills like getting a job or going to school to help change their social situations or become able to live independently.
Germuska said three years ago, the state gave Crosskeys a waiver to provide a psychiatric rehabilitation program to youth ages 14 to 18. Those teens can then transition into the adult rehabilitation program, if needed.
The 45-year-old organization also has licensed practical nurse on staff to handle client medications as well as working with the health needs of individual clients.
The nonprofit and non-denominational organization is funded through the county and with some funding also coming through Medicaid, so they were able to stay open during the pandemic. Instead of serving dinners, they delivered frozen dinners and boxed lunches to their clients.
“We have been very fortunate,” Germuska said, but added that some needs haven’t changed through the pandemic. “We always need donations.”
Germuska said they have costs including property taxes, containers for the delivered meals, maintenance on vehicles used for transportation of clients and other costs.
“We’re always happy for donations,” Germuska said.
She added that the organization is tax-exempt, so those who donate can claim the contribution on their taxes.
For more information on how to make a monetary donation, contact Crosskeys Human Services at 724-785-6180.
