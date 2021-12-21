Goal: $15,000
Total: $9,408
With three days to go until Christmas Eve, Sparkle, the Christmas star was brimming with faith that the Give-A-Christmas campaign would meet its goal.
“We live in a county full of kind and generous souls who always support this campaign. I know that our community will come together for one final push so that we can donate $15,000 to The Salvation Army,” Sparkle said.
The campaign, which has been ongoing for more than three decades, raises money to support local units of The Salvation Army in all of the good works they do for those in Fayette County.
“Every year the Herald-Standard’s readers send in donations to support this worthy cause,” Sparkle said. “Thank you to those who have sent contributions already, but time is running out for those of you who haven’t!”
The grand total raised will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the newspaper, Sparkle reminded everyone.
In the most recent round of mail, Sparkle found a generous donation from the faculty and staff of Uniontown Area High School.
“Thank you to all at the high school! Not only are you working hard to help educate students, you’re also setting a wonderful example for them about how nice it is to give back,” Sparkle said.
A donation from Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church in Smithfield included a note of encouragement.
“Keep up the good work! May God bless you all,” their message said.
Zoann and David Callahan of Point Marion, an anonymous donor from Masontown, Jim and Becy O’Neil of Uniontown and Edward and JoFrancelle of Connellsville all sent Merry Christmas wishes with their contributions.
Donations also came from St. John Byzantine Catholic Church Ethnic Craft Club and pastor Fr. Vasyl and an anonymous contributor from McClellandtown.
Donations made in memory of loved ones included: Anonymous of Uniontown, in memory of Mary Ann Lindsay; Nathan Lewis-Fort Necessity Lodge 254 in New Salem, in memory of all deceased members; Patty and Ted Crable of Uniontown, in memory of our parents, Marie and Ted Crable Sr. and Joseph and Rose Pindrock; Carl and Shelley Williams of Uniontown, in memory of Flo Guess and Donna Martin; Beth Sheehan of Dunbar, in loving memory of godmother Bernice Misconin.
Donations made in honor of loved ones included: Brad and Cathy Anderson of Hopwood, in honor of beautiful granddaughters Mia and Gia; Connie Harvey of Uniontown, in honor of granddaughter Jordyn Jarrett.
Contributions can be sent to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
