Total: $115
Goal: $15,000
Sparkle, the Christmas star, hopes everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.
With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s now time to focus on the Christmas holiday.
“As we start the countdown to Christmas, we hope everyone can set aside some time from the hustle and bustle to remember that others are in need,” Sparkle said. “The 2020 Herald-Standard Give-A-Christmas campaign is a great way to reach those who may need some help.”
The 35th annual holiday campaign aims to raise $15,000 to benefit the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of so many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities it was donated.
“We have our first donations in for this year’s campaign, and we are so thankful for the kindness,” Sparkle said.
Nick Mihalko of Brownsville gave to the campaign in memory of Andy Mihalko, and an anonymous donor from Uniontown contributed in memory of Maryann Lindsay, Margaret Shaffer and Betty Mitchell.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401, or bring them to the Herald-Standard office in Uniontown from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
“The generosity of our communities is always so amazing,” Sparkle said. “We know those who are able to give this year will come forward to support those who need help.”
