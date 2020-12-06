Total: $1,200
Goal: $15,000
Sparkle the Christmas star glowed with excitement over the recent donations to the Herald-Standard’s Give-A-Christmas campaign.
“The readers in our community are some of the kindest people around,” said Sparkle, the longtime mascot of campaign. “The Salvation Army helps so many, and I’m happy to see so many of you helping them.”
In its 35th year, Give-A-Christmas benefits nonprofit organization by collecting funds so that they can offer emergency assistance to those who live in the area.
The latest donations came from across Fayette County, and included a contribution in memory of Stanley Kronish from his daughter Denise Stalnaker of McClellandtown and wife Ethel. Josephine Carolla of Uniontown donated in memory of her husband Tony Carolla.
Other donations came from Loretta Vernon of Uniontown, Martha Kempic of Uniontown, Joy Craig of Uniontown, Paul and Shirley Ugolini of Star Junction, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gaydos of Uniontown, Janet Lomax of Uniontown, Ron and Bonnie Rifenburg of Uniontown, Bill and Penny Dean of Vanderbilt and Miles and Debra Baker of Fairchance.
Nora M. Doyle of Connellsville contributed to Give-A-Christmas in memory of William, Margaret J. and Billy Martin; Gerald (Jerry) Doyle; Bob; Barbara Fudella; Ken Tomasic; Robert Peebles; Jim McKee; Jack Whoric; Lillian Vorrasi and Lynn Doyle.
The annual holiday campaign helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of so many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities it was donated.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401, or bring them to the Herald-Standard office in Uniontown from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
“It warms my heart to see your generosity, and I really love sharing your kindness with our readers,” Sparkle said. “We have two more weeks to go, and I know those of you who are able will continue to help this worthy cause.”
Log In
