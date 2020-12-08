Total: $1,525
Goal: $15,000
Sparkle was delighted to open cards for the Give-A-Christmas campaign, finding donations, dedications and special messages.
“Thanks to all who have contributed to our campaign to help the Salvation Army,” said Sparkle the Christmas Star, the official mascot of Give-A-Christmas. “I’m reminded every year of what thoughtful and generous people we have in our community.”
With their kind donation, Twila and Joe Lucosh of McClellandtown offered a message of gratitude.
“Thanks to all the health care workers, teachers, essential workers and the Salvation Army volunteers,” they wrote. “We should all step up and be like you.”
The 35th annual Give-A-Christmas campaign, sponsored by the Herald-Standard, also received donations from The Michael Gabeletto Family of Nemacolin, in memory of Reg Zipko; and from William and Carolyn Mosser of Vanderbilt, in memory of loved ones.
Addition donations came from Shirley Mitchell of Uniontown, Whitehouse Girls Night Out Club of Uniontown and John and Kathleen Pechunka of Lemont Furnace.
“The Salvation Army does so much for those in need,” Sparkle said. “We still have time to meet our goal. If you’re able to help, won’t you please consider doing so?”
The annual holiday campaign helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities it was donated.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. The office is currently closed to the public, and cannot accept in-person donations.
