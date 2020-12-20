Total: $11,553
Goal: $15,000
The Give-A-Christmas campaign total has grown to $11,553, with four days to go until the final total is announced on Christmas Eve.
“We’re so close to making our goal of raising $15,000 for the Salvation Army,” said Sparkle the Christmas Star, the campaign’s mascot. “While the Herald-Standard’s offices are closed, we have been collecting our mail every day, reading your cards and tallying up your kind contributions to this campaign.
“Your generosity is moving,” Sparkle said.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Ohiopyle sent well wishes with their donation, “Merry Christmas and God bless,” they wrote.
Elaine Kessler of Hopwood sent in a donation in memory of Gery Gmiter, Lilian and Andrew Sedlock, and in honor of grandchildren Evan and Adele Kessler.
Jean Groover of Dunbar contributed in memory of her father and mother Albert and Winnie Young, brother William Young, sister Darlene Young, husband Dean Groover and son-in-law Fred Gantz Lorn.
An anonymous donor from Smithfield gave to the campaign in memory of Betty and Wendell Townsend.
Jack and Bev Garbutt of Republic donated in memory of Rose Marie Eadie, Jack and Gen Garbutt and all of our loved ones. “God bless,” they wrote.
And Denice and Don Robinson of Uniontown contributed in memory of our parents Nell and Ed Robinson and Laura and Paul Feranti.
Donations also came from: Norma Thomas of Hopwood; Jane A. Ruse of Chalk Hill; Anonymous of Uniontown; Bernice F. Sesler of Smithfield; Bernard and Eileen Quarrick of Uniontown; Point Marion Tax Collector David M. Callaghan and Stephen and Juanita Strange of Hopwood.
“Thank you to all of our donors who have reached out to help the Salvation Army,” Sparkle said.
The annual holiday campaign, hosted for the past 35 years by the Herald-Standard, helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities in which it was donated.
Donations can be made to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
