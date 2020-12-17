Total: $10,821
Goal: $15,000
Generous donations from across the area have pushed the 35th Give-A-Christmas campaign supporting the Salvation Army to nearly $11,000.
“We’re getting so close to our goal, with only a few days left to go,” said the campaign’s mascot, Sparkle the Christmas Star. “I just know in my heart we can reach $15,000.”
With their contribution, David and Bernadette Reagan of Grindstone wrote, “We would like to thank the Salvation Army for their wonderful mission of helping the people that need it the most! Merry Christmas.”
The members of St. Michael GCU Lodge 81 of Uniontown sent well wishes with their donation: “May God bless you all and have a happy and healthy Christmas,” they wrote.
An anonymous donor from Masontown sent well wishes: “Good luck, Merry Christmas and stay safe.”
Many gave in memory of loved ones, including Cheryl Arshen of Uniontown, who donated in memory of her late husband Bill Arshen, and all other deceased family members.
“Merry Christmas to all,” she wrote.
Other contributions in memory of loved ones came from: Husband George and family of Masontown, in loving memory of Mary Homa; Mom, Wes and Lou of Brownsville, in memory of Scott Sibula; John and Bernadine Ritchey of Uniontown, in memory of Evelyn Johnson; Steve A. Minnick of Fairchance, in memory of Gladys Minnick, Jimmy Minnick and John Kremposky; Barbara Hoferer and Michelle Banning of Uniontown, in memory of family members that have passed on; J.F. and Karen Reckard of Fairchance, in memory of our parents Lydia and Andrew Kukla and Ruby and Jim Reckard; Robert W. Sonoga of Mission Viejo, California, in memory of my late brothers; Richard S. Sonoga and Thomas R. Sonoga, and my late sister-in-law Gwendolyn Sonoga; Eleanor Honsaker of Masontown, in memory of husband Ronald and parents, Charles and Annabelle Livengood and Glenn and Edith Honsaker; Thomas and Sherry Livengood of Fairchance, in memory of lost loved ones, Thomas and Phoebe Livengood and Frank Clemmer; Colette Freiberg of Uniontown, in memory of the Freiberg, Balash and Kalifut families.
Larry and Leslie Chalfant of Perryopolis, in memory of parents; The Rev. Louis and Gwendolyn Dianne Ridgley of Uniontown, in memory of Andre Etheridge, Mildred R. Gray, Queen Ables, Vincent Zapotosky, Cleo “Boo” McLee, Mahlon McGhee, Katherine Washington, Sherry Lantz Fairfax, Nancy Lee Wilson and the Rev. Howard E. Dantzler Sr.; Jim and Norma Cunningham of Uniontown, in memory of loved ones; wife Jean and sons and families of Fairchance, in memory of Ralph Dawson; Edward and Victoria Maldovan of Uniontown, in memory of John and Loretta Maldovan, Richie Maldovan and John and Victoria Barno; Carl and Shelley Williams of Uniontown, in memory of parents Carl and Esther Williams and William and Anna Chambers; Rita Ballone of Carmichaels, in memory of Richard Kurek; Angela Andursky and Gregg Maruca Jr. of Scottdale, in memory of grandfather Frank Maruca; Mary Porter of East Millsboro, in memory of longtime friends Ruth Rankin and Julia Yoder; Tina and Chuck Martin of Lemont Furnace, in memory of Lily (Dec. 11) and Daisy (July 25); the Wyda Family of Point Marion, in memory of Margee and Damon McMorrow; Carolyn Coughenour of Smithfield, in loving memory of Charles Coughenour and Terry Brozik; Barb and Fran Zorichak of Uniontown, in memory of the Riggin and Zorichak families; Betty Mrozek of Uniontown, in memory of a loving and giving heart – Candi Jo Mrozek.
Sally and George and family, of Brownsville, donated both in memory of Rusty Malenock and in honor of granddaughter Darcy L. Vance; and the Hopwood AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 103 did so in honor and memory of all living and deceased members.
Others offered donations in honor of loved ones:
Michael and Sandra Brunton of Uniontown contributed in honor of their five grandchildren: Cole, Stone, Steele, Vivia and Ridge Brunton. Glenn and Sherry Bryner of Lemont Furnace also honored their grandchildren, Benjamin and Cheyenne Jordan, while Jack and Joyce Ozanich of Uniontown, gave in honor of grandchildren Mariah and Micah Evans and Alexander Suba.
Additional donations also came from: Donald and Debra McGee of Dunbar; Jean Duranko of Uniontown; Dorothy Clawson of Oliver; James and Rebecca O’Neil of Uniontown; William A. Chambers of Clarksville; Randolph and Pamela Queer of Star Junction; Anonymous from Chestnut Ridge; Hopwood United Methodist Church in Hopwood; Ronald and Antoinette Shearer of Smock; Walter and Cynthia Frankhouser of Adah; Loren and Sharon Hughes of Pittsburgh; Ruby J. McKnight of Smithfield; Point Marion Rotary Club of Point Marion; Linda Jennings of Uniontown; Linda Ruble and Rose Shannon of Ohiopyle; Theresa Petruska of Uniontown; Mary E. Lulich of Uniontown
“This year, your donations are more important than ever. The Salvation Army does so much to assist our community, and there are many more who need that help,” Sparkle said. “Thank you to all who have so kindly given.”
The annual holiday campaign, hosted for the past 35 years by the Herald-Standard helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities in which it was donated.
Contributions will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donations can be made to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. The office is currently closed to the public, and cannot accept in-person donations.
