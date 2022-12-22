Total:$12,254
Goal: $15,000
Sparkle The Christmas Star, mascot for the annual Give-A-Christmas program, was brimming with hope as the campaign comes into its final days of raising funds to support The Salvation Army.
“We’re so close to our goal and I just know we can do it!” Sparkle exclaimed.
The campaign now stands at $12,254 toward its goal of $15,000. Funds given to the annual fundraiser support programs at local units of The Salvation Army, including those in Uniontown, Connellsville, Masontown and Markleysburg.
Among the many recent donations was one from the physicians of the Fayette County Medical Society. Their generous contribution came with a note encouraging everyone to get their vaccinations, and wishing readers happy holidays.
A number of others sent well-wishes, or gave in memory or honor of their loved ones. Sparkle smiled, reading all of the many kind notes.
“We’re so happy to see all of these donations come in. We appreciate every single one, especially as The Salvation Army will use the funds to help people in our neighborhoods. Remember, donations will only be collected for a couple of more days. We would like to reach our goal of raising $15,000,” said Sparkle. “Can you help?”
The final total will be announced in the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day edition of the Herald-Standard, and donations can still be dropped off in person at the newspaper office until noon on Friday.
“Thanks to all who have given so far. I hope you know what a difference your gift to The Salvation Army will make,” said Sparkle.
The most recent donors included:
n Buddy and Barb Eicher of Farmington, who wished everyone a Merry Christmas
n Ken and Dorothy Marcinko of Uniontown, in loving memory of Joseph and Anna Marcinko and Joseph and Mary Duritsa
n Edward and Jofrancelle Ermine of Connellsville
n Art Gabriel of Uniontown, in honor of Lebanese Club members living and deceased
n Josephine Carolla of Uniontown, in memory of husband Tony Carolla and family
n George Homa of Masontown, in loving memory of wife Mary Homa
n The Vanswearingen family of Uniontown, in memory of loved ones
n John and Annette Mamula of Hopwood, in memory of John Fagler
n Ron and Barb Johns of Labelle, in loving memory of Chanel and Tim Bikowicz, Sheila Lambert and Fred McFarland
n Employees of Clar-Mac Furniture and Appliance Sales in Point Marion
n Norma and Jim Cunningham of Uniontown, in memory of members of the Cunningham and Weimer families
n Tom Hanan and Joe, Lisa and Brandon Daveler of Uniontown, in memory of Mary Ellen Hanan
n Mary Porter of East Millsboro, in memory of lifelong friends (Tully) Ruth Rankin and Julia Yoder
n Stan and Sheryl Dennis of Hopwood, in honor of grandchildren Brady, Aubrey and Colin
n Anonymous of Adah
n Helen Mills of Vanderbilt
n William and Joyce Hughes of Allison, in memory of parents Fred and Emily Giachetti and Chuck and Charlotte Hughes – Merry Christmas
n Virginia Shutok of Uniontown
n Ed and Jody Yauger of Uniontown, in honor of our grandchildren Annette, Miranda, Jimmy and Madison
n Sue and Gary Matthews of Lemont Furnace, in honor of the Lewis and Kostelnik families, and in loving memory of their dear mother and grandma Ruth Lewis and dear dad, pappy and Uncle Jo Kostelnik
n Earnest David, brothers and sisters of Uniontown, in memory of mother Helen Lilley McCoy
n Beverly Grant-Jenkins of Uniontown, in memory of family and friends
n Dave and Bernadette Reagan of Grindstone, who wished everyone a Merry Christmas
n Jane A. Ruse of Chalk Hill
n Jim and Becky O’Neil of Uniontown, in memory of Dave Petrun
n Lucy David of Uniontown, in memory of husband Simon “Junebug” David and the David and Vansickle families
n John Helisek of Hiller, in memory Geraldine his of beloved wife of 60 years, and the Novinsky and Helisek families
n Bill and Penni Durinzi of Brownsville
n Carl and Shelly Williams of Uniontown, in memory of Charlotte Hughes, and in honor of newlyweds Nicholas and Marinda Krofcheck
n Eleanor Honsaker of Uniontown, in memory of husband Ronnie and their parents, Charles and Annabelle Livengood and Glenn and Edith Honsaker
n Tami and Scarlet Baxter of Farmington, in memory of Dave Petrun
Sherry Bryner of Lemont Furnace, in memory of husband Glenn Bryner, and in honor of grandchildren Benjamin and Cheyenne Jordan
n Anonymous of Uniontown, who left the note “God bless everyone!”
n Point Marion Rotary Club, who wished “Peace on Earth to all”
n Callahan and Callahan Real Estate LLC in Point Marion, who sent the note, “God bless the troops”
Donations can be mailed to the Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, and checks can be made out to Give-A-Christmas. Donors may also drop off contributions at the newspaper’s office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
