Total: $6,739
Goal: $15,000
Another $515 in donations have pushed the Give-A-Christmas campaign to $6,739.
“Wow! That’s wonderful!’’ said Sparkle, the Christmas star, who is campaign mascot. “We want to raise $15,000 for the Salvation Army and this really helps! Remember Give-A-Christmas funds stay in the Herald-Standard readership area so the money you donate is helping your neighbors.’’
Donations also came from Martha Dresman of Uniontown, George Sanko Jr. of Fairbank, Jay Huston Jr. of Uniontown, Martha Champion’s class at Great Baptist Church in Uniontown and an anonymous donor from Lake Lynn.
An anonymous donor from Uniontown contributed in memory of Trudy and Geano Galie, Joe Batis Jr. and Barb Batis. “Merry Christmas in Heaven (John 3:16-17),” the donor wrote.
David and Kathie Voelker of Uniontown donated in memory of Don and Sally Leaphart, and Joanne Jordan of New Salem, who donated “in memory of my beautiful granddaughter Health Lynn Garbutt who died in an automobile accident Dec. 7, 2002. I love you, Heather, and miss you so much.” She also donated “in memory of my beautiful granddaughter Gabrielle Faith Nicklow, who died from a rare cancerous tumor March 20, 2017. I love you Gabe and Miss you so much.”
“I love reading all of the well-wishes that our donors send,” said Sparkle. “Thank you to all who have contributed.”
The annual holiday campaign, hosted for the past 35 years by the Herald-Standard helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities in which it was donated.
Contributions will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donations can be made to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. The office is currently closed to the public, and cannot accept in-person donations.
