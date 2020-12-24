Total: $21,988
Goal: $15,000
Sparkle the Christmas Star could barely believe her eyes as she opened the final donations for the Give-A-Christmas campaign, for inside one of the envelopes was a single $10,000 donation.
“This incredibly generous donation puts our campaign well beyond its $15,000 goal! This year, we’ve raised nearly $22,000 to help The Salvation Army assist the community,” Sparkle said.
The contribution came from anonymous donors who asked to only be identified as “Friends from Texas.”
Several other donations also came in during the campaign’s final days:
Maryann, Patty and Paula of Uniontown gave in memory of their mother Sara Petro, while Jim Gillen of Uniontown made his donation in memory of his aunt, Esther Lucy Chester. Carol L. Sheehan of Smithfield donated in loving memory of grandparents Frank and Della Oberlechner, and Julie Coddington of Uniontown contributed in memory of grandmother Florence Otto.
Pam Pontorero and Mickey Pontorero Bezjak of Smithfield donated in memory of their parents and Yvonne Packroni.
Lillian Yanik of Brownfield honored her grandchildren Adam, Sophia, Isabella, Lucia and Seth Yanik, William and Bobbi Jo, and Howie and Fletcher Johnson, and Mackenzie Over.
A donation also came from Evans Manor Community UMC in Uniontown, and Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church in Smithfield included a note with their Give-A-Christmas contribution: “We wish for a peaceful Christmas for all.”
Uniontown Salvation Army Captain Erin Rischawy offered thanks to all of the campaign’s many donors.
“Funds from the Sparkle campaign remain local and allow The Salvation Army to provide direct assistance to vulnerable Fayette County residents. The Salvation Army assists with those seeking emergency food through our food pantry or a warm meal in our soup kitchen, rent and utility assistance as well as other basic comprehensive needs,” she said. “Because of our community coming together at this time, families and individuals will be given the gift of hope in their time of hardship, especially during this pandemic.
“The generosity of The Herald-Standard and its readers signifies the spirit of giving this season, as we know this year, the need is greater than ever,” Rischawy said. “We thank everyone who contributed this year, no matter the amount, because you truly have rescued Christmas for your own neighbors, right here in Fayette County. God bless you.”
Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott also thanked all of those who contributed to the 35th annual campaign.
“We’re proud to be stewards of Give-A-Christmas. Every year, we’re awed by the selflessness that our readers show in their contributions to The Salvation Army,” Scott said. “During this trying year, the campaign was more important than ever. We are grateful to all of our readers who supported it.”
