Goal: $15,000
Total: $3,916
Sparkle the Christmas star is thankful for recent donations to the Give-A-Christmas campaign, but there’s so much more to go!
“The Salvation Army’s goal to provide services for those in need can be further helped with us reaching our $15,000 donation goal to them this year,” Sparkle said. “An investment to them is an investment to your community whenever your community needs help. Please start giving now.”
The campaign mascot was delighted with the cards that came in on Monday, filled with greetings and joy.
Esther Wilson of Uniontown donated in the loving memory of her grandson, Gregory Blaszczak Jr., and in honor of her grandson, Ben Blaszczak.
“They were involved in a terrible auto accident in April, and Gregory passed away two weeks later,” she wrote. “Ben has recovered physically.”
Joan Tyger of Hopwood donated in loving memory of Gloria Hoch, adding that Gloria was the “Sparkle” for her family and friends, adding that “her twinkling spirit will be missed this Christmas.”
Contributing to the honor of their grandchildren, Landon and Harper Crable and Connor and Addison Fisher, were Dave and Cherie Pursglove of Hiller.
“God bless our troops everywhere,” was the message from donor David M. Callahan, the Marion Tax Collector from Pittsburgh, and the David M. Callahan Real Estate Company out of Point Marion also donated.
“Merry Christmas,” wrote an anonymous donor from Lake Lynn.
The Juniata Methodist Church United Methodist Women from Dunbar also made a generous holiday donation.
The remaining donors gave to memorialize loved ones like Elanie Kessler of Hopwood, in memory of Andrew and Lillian Sedlock, Bill and Josephine Shaffer, Gery Gmiter and Carol Shultz; Yvonne and Joey Koast of Smock, in memory of Martha Swaney and (brother) Andy L. Croftcheck Jr. and her husband, Joe Koast; Dad and Carolyn of Perryopolis, in memory of Joy Lynn Sabolek, and Shirley Peccon of Uniontown, in memory of her son, Frank Peccon, and added “Merry Christmas, Sparkle.”
“We hope that the Christmas wishes and the spirit of giving will remain strong with everyone this holiday season,” Sparkle said.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 17. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
