Goal: $15,000
Total: $1,005
Sparkle, the Christmas star, is hoping that Herald-Standard readers will continue to donate to the Give-A-Christmas campaign.
“Remember that all this money is going to The Salvation Army, which helps people in your neighborhoods. If you want to help out those around you who need a little support, this is a great way to do it,” Sparkle said.
A donation from Ohiopyle-Stewart VFD Ladies Auxiliary included well wishes.
“Merry Christmas, good luck and God bless,” the women wrote.
Donations also came in from Marlene Cushma and Elaine Cushma of California Borough; the Uniontown Flower Club; Mr. and Mrs. Miles Baker of Fairchance; Ron and Bonnie Rifenburg of Uniontown and Ronald Gaydos of Uniontown.
“Wow! These donations are all so thoughtful and kind,” said Sparkle.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 17. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
