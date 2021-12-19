Goal: $15,000
Total: $8,095
With five days to go until Christmas Eve, the Give-A-Christmas fund continues to grow.
“The people who live in Fayette County are some of the kindest and most generous I know. We are more than halfway to our goal, and while time is short, I know we can make it!” said the campaign’s mascot, Sparkle, the Christmas star.
The fund to support local chapters of The Salvation Army has received nearly $2,500 since Thursday. Money donated to the campaign stays local, Sparkle reminded readers, so contributions help those within our area.
Donations came in from across the county, many in memory or honor of loved ones, and some with well-wishes.
Rudy J. McKnight of Smithfield wished Sparkle a Merry Christmas with his donation. Buddy and Barb Eicher of Farmington also sent Merry Christmas wishes.
“Wishing a healthy 2022 for all,” wrote Wanda Galie of Smock with her donation.
Yolanda Jarouse of Perryopolis also sent kind thoughts to Herald-Standard readers: “Wishing you all a healthy and blessed 2022,” she wrote.
Donations made in memory of loved ones included: J.F. and Karen Reckard of Fairchance, in memory of parents Lydia and Andrew Kukla and Ruby and Jim Reckard; Eleanor Honsaker of Masontown, in memory of husband Ronnie Honsaker and their parents, Charles and Annabelle Livengood and Glenn and Edith Honsaker; Clarence and Geraldine Bricker of Fairchance, in memory of children Anna Marie Bricker Hickle and Steve Andrew Bricker; Paula O’Connell of Uniontown, in loving memory of parents Patsy and Sara Petro; Ladies Night Out Club of Smithfield, in memory of John and Lucina Catlett; in loving memory of Betty and Wendell Townsend, Rob Opel and Ron Opel, from their family in Uniontown; Ronald Swaney of Smithfield, in memory of loving wife Nancy Thomas Swaney; Barb Zorichak of Uniontown, in loving memory of husband Fran and parents Alvie and Shirley Riggen; Charlotte Miller of Fairchance, in memory of Lee C. Miller and Black and Alice Swaney and John Helisek of Hiller, in memory of wife Geraldine Helisek, who passed away in September. It will be their first Christmas apart in 62 years, John wrote.
Betty J. Mrozek of Uniontown contributed in loving memory of Candi Jo Mrozek, and said Candi Jo would have donated herself were she still here. “God bless the lonely this Christmas,” Mrozek wrote.
Cheryl Arshen of Uniontown gave in memory of deceased family members, especially her husband, Bill Arshen.
“Merry Christmas to all,” she wrote.
An anonymous donor from Uniontown gave in memory of Geano and Trudy Galie, Joe Batis Jr. and Barb Batis McLemore. “Merry Christmas in heaven and God bless. John 3:16-17”
AMVETS Post 103 Ladies Auxiliary in Hopwood donated in memory of all of the deceased members of the Hopwood AMVETS, Post 103, and the Ladies Auxiliary. “May God bless you for the help you provide to those in need.”
Contributions made in honor of loved ones include: Jim and Sandy Thorpe of Uniontown, to honor granddaughters Haley and Kiley Abbott; Robert J. Hunter of Keisterville, in honor of all grandchildren and newest grandson Casey Robert Hunter; James Robert Newman of Uniontown, in honor of my sisters: Barbara Digiovine, Gail Mack, Cheryl Dietz, and in memory of my parents, William and Inez Newman and brother-in-law Donald Digiovine; Stan and Sheryl Dennis of Hopwood, in honor of grandchildren Brady, Aubrey and Colin. “God bless and thank you for all you do,” they wrote.
Aunt Sue and Uncle Gary Matthews of Lemont Furnace donated in honor of the Constantine family – Jace, Cole, Rylie and Tyler; the Lewis family – Alyana, Sam and Lillian. They also donated in memory of their grandpap Henry Lewis. The donation also honored Emily and Hannah, whose mother Kimberly is recovering from surgery; Isla and Austin, whose meme is also recovering from surgery; and acknowledged Deven and Courtney, in loving memory of their grandpap Chuck.
“And to all of the loved ones that we have lost of the years, we remember Christmas time with them in our hearts. Thank you again Sparkle! Merry Christmas,” they wrote.
Other donors included: Steve Minnick of Fairchance; Kenneth Rockwell of Uniontown; Anonymous of Uniontown; Floyd and Theresa Geho of Uniontown; C.J. and Dr. Ashleigh Callahan and girls Nora and Ellie of Point Marion; Point Marion Rotary Club; Jane Ruse of Chalk Hill; Elaine Raymond of Hopwood.
The next campaign update will run in Tuesday’s edition, and the grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
“Thank you to all of have donated,” Sparkle said.
