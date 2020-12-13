Total: $6,224
Goal: $15,000
The 2020 Give-A-Christmas total has passed the $6,000 mark toward its goal of raising $15,000 to help the Salvation Army.
“Hey, that’s great,” said Sparkle, the Christmas star, who is mascot for the campaign. “We’re starting to move. Let’s keep it rolling and keep it going.
“Please remember, though, that our offices are closed right now. If anyone wants to donate, you have to mail your gift to Give-A-Christmas c/o Herald-Standard at 8 E. Church St., Uniontown,” reminded Sparkle.
Donations came from across the area.
“Happy holidays,” wished Buddy and Barb Eicher of Farmington.
Jim and Sandy Thorpe of Lemont Furnace, who donated in honor of granddaughters Haley and Kiley Abbott, wrote, “May you have a blessed Christmas.”
Other donors honored their loved ones with contributions to the campaign, including: Dale and Nancy Patterson of Farmington, in honor of grandchildren Riley and Ryan Moore; Aunt Bobra and Uncle Fred Michotte of Uniontown, in honor of our great nephew Damon Tolbert, serving with the U.S. Navy; and Dolores Kozis of Newell, in honor of grandchildren, and in memory of parents, grandparents, and John Kozis, Vince Todaro, Gene Enfield, Sam Yeardie, Bill and Judy Dominic.
Many memorial donations were made, too: Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Glitz of Uniontown, in loving memory of Reva; Sam and Patty Franks of Uniontown, in memory of deceased family members; Alex, Mikki, Ben, Mia, Eli and Max of Uniontown contributed in loving memory of their grandfather, Michael S. Carbonara; Barry and Sharon Hawthorne of Lake Lynn, in memory of Harold and Emma Miner; Janet Daugherty of Point Marion, in memory of Bob Daugherty; Ken and Dorothy Marcinko of Uniontown, in memory of Joseph and Anna Marcinko and Joseph and Mary Duritsa; Jim and Elma J. Sokol of Perryopolis, in memory of Grace Nadar;
Robert H. Brown Jr. of East Millsboro, in memory of Robert and Dorothy Brown and Edward and Ann Balabon; Norma Julius of Vanderbilt, in memory of family loved ones; Connie and Ron Barney of Uniontown, in memory of Joanne Guseman, who passed away a few days ago; Andrew Molesy of Charlottesville, Virginia, in memory of George and Matilda Molesy; Myrga Family of Newell, in memory of Myron, whom we lost in September; Tom and Carolyn Kmetz of Perryopolis, in memory of Joy Lynn Sabolek; Paul A. Zasadny of Wickhaven, in memory of parents Jean and Walter Zasadny; Bobbie Hunter of Keisterville, in memory of husband Casey; Bill and Terry Ainsley of Uniontown, in memory of Jim and Nan Gergely and Paul and Jeanne Ainsley; and Barry and Linda Moore of Smithfield, in memory of George and Minnie Yasenosky, Margaret Moore and Mark Petrun
Other donations came from Bill and Nancy Denny of Smock, Yolanda Jarouse of Perryopolis, Marlene Cushma of California, Mary Elaine Cushma of California, Arnold and Norma Husk of Uniontown, Bill and Mary Kay Joy of Uniontown, Jim and Joyce Matthew of Fairchance, Alice Mitchell of East Millsboro, Faculty and Staff of Uniontown Area High School , Andrew and Donna Sholtis of Uniontown, Donna Cocalis of Point Marion, James W. Erjavec Sr./Paradise Lakes of Cardale , David M. Callahan Real Estate in Point Marion, Edward and Jofrancelle Ermine of Connellsville, Tom and Mary Ellen Gearing of Uniontown, Harry and Rose Joseph of Uniontown, Rich and Beverly Pechatsko of Masontown, Jim and Robin Wherry of Uniontown, John and Diane Hughes of Chalk Hill, Margaret Dugan of Farmington and an anonymous donor from McClellandtown
“I think it’s so wonderful to see so many opening their hearts to give to the Salvation Army,” Sparkle said. “They do so much good in the community, it makes me happy to see the community supporting them.
“Even the smallest donation can help!”
The annual holiday campaign, hosted for the past 35 years by the Herald-Standard helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities it was donated.
Contributions will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donations can be made to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. The office is currently closed to the public, and cannot accept in-person donations.
