Goal: $15,000
Total: $1,750
The Give-A-Christmas campaign benefitting Salvation Army units throughout the area continues to gain momentum.
“Today, we added $745 in contributions to our total,” said campaign mascot Sparkle, the Christmas star, “but we still have a far way to go to reach our $15,000 goal.”
Sparkle reminded readers that donations sent to the campaign stay in the area and help local Salvation Army organizations nearest to them.
Contributions came in from as far away as Henrico, Virginia, with Carl Rossi donating in memory of Ms. Anne Sages.
Other donations in memory of others included Marcella Scaramucci of Newell, in memory of all the deceased members of the Scaramucci and Myrga families, “may perpetual light shine upon them, and may they rest in peace,” she wrote; Paul Zasadny of Wickhaven gave in memory of his parents, Walter and Jean Zasadny.
Joanne Jordan of New Salem gave in memory of her two beautiful granddaughters, Heather Lynn Garbutt, who died in an automobile accident on Dec. 7, 2002, and Gabrielle Faith Nicklow, who died from a rare cancerous tumor on March 20, 2017. “I love and miss you both very much,” she wrote.
Irene Dillow of Uniontown contributed in memory of husband Bruce B. Dillow and her parents Sam (Toots) and Mary Andaloro; David and Kathie Voelker of Uniontown gave in memory of Don and Sally Leaphart.
Sharon E. Hawthorn of Lake Lynn donated in memory of Harold and Emma Miner, and Bill and Carolyn Mosser of Vanderbilt donated in memory of their loved ones.
Anna Marie and Joe Sarko of Uniontown gave to honor granddaughters Isabel, Julia, Addie, Brenna and Georgia, and in memory of grandson Thomas.
Traci Hixon of Gibbon Glade gave to honor nephew Gage Brugger and great nephew Joey Serdy.
Other donors included: Paul and Shirley Ugolini of Star Junction, Martha Dresman of Point Marion, Charles C. Conko of Uniontown, and John and Kathy Pechunka of Lemont Furnace.
An anonymous donor from Pittsburgh sent in a contribution with the note: “Hope this makes Sparkle happy!”
“I am,” said Sparkle. “And I know that we can reach our goal this year. We have 17 days to go until Christmas Eve, and I’m certain with your help we will be able to help many around us!”
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 17. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.