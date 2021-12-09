Goal: $15,000
Total: $2,745
Donations from the Uniontown and New Salem areas boosted the Give-A-Christmas campaign nearer to its goal.
“The kindness of our readers is incredible,” said Sparkle, the Christmas star, who serves as the campaign’s mascot.
Those who donate to the Give-A-Christmas program help support The Salvation Army. Contributions go to the unit in the donor’s area.
“When you give, you’re directly helping those in your community,” Sparkle said.
Donna Mehalek of New Salem gave in memory of her husband, Joe Mehalek. She wrote that the campaign always held a special place in his heart.
“Merry Christmas. Take care and God bless,” she wrote.
William and Terry Ainsley of Uniontown contributed in memory of Jim and Nan Gergely, and Earnest J. David of Uniontown donated in memory of his mother, Helen Lilley McCoy.
Jeffrey Strauch, Dr. Margaret Swinker and Kent and Tayler Strauch of Uniontown gave in memory of grandmother Mabel Kikta, grandfather/father Frank Strauch and grandmother/mother Margaret Swinker.
Donor John Cavanagh of Uniontown offered “best wishes” with his contributions to Give-A-Christmas.
Traci Hixon of Gibbon Glade honored her nephews, Gage Brugger and Wade Brugger, and great-nephew Joey Serdy with her donation.
Other donors included: Martha Kempic of Uniontown and Central Christian Church of Uniontown.
“Thank you to all who have donated,” Sparkle said. “But remember that there’s only a little more than a week left in the campaign. If you want to be involved, please donate now.’’
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 17. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.