Goal: $15,000
Total: $5,608
Additional generous donors have pushed the Give-A-Christmas campaign further toward its goal of raising $15,000 for The Salvation Army.
“I have faith in our readers, and I know we can make it,” said campaign mascot Sparkle, the Christmas star.
“Since the holiday season is such a busy time for everyone, I know that some of you may not have had time to send in a donation,” Sparkle added, “so the Herald-Standard will continue to accept contributions for this campaign over the coming week, too.”
Donations to Give-A-Christmas help local units of The Salvation Army, supporting its many programs that help residents of Fayette County.
A number of kind contributions were received over the past few days, including memorial donations from:
Dolores Kozis of Newell in memory of all deceased family members and in honor of grandchildren and great grandchildren. “Merry Christmas to everyone,” she wrote; Angela Andursky and Gregg Maruca Jr. of Scottdale, in memory of grandfather Frank Maruca; John and Annette Mamula of Hopwood, in memory of John Fagler; Joe, Mike and George Lucosh of Brownsville, in memory of Charmaine Lucosh; Lawren Dunn of Hopwood, in memory of Lawrence Rossi and Nancy Rossi; Jim and Norma Cunningham of Uniontown, in memory of loved ones; Masontown Business and Professional Women in Masontown, in memory of all deceased club members; Don and Denice Robinson of Uniontown, in memory of parents Nell and Ed Robinson and Paul and Laura Ferranti; Linda and Barry Moore of Smithfield, in memory of parents George and Minnie Yasenosky and Margaret Moore, and brother-in-law Mark Petrun; Sam and Patty Franks of Uniontown offered Merry Christmas wishes with their contribution made in memory of deceased loved ones;
George Homa of Masontown, in memory of wife Mary Homa; Carolyn and Bob Tupta of Uniontown, in memory of Charlie and Louise Tarris; Ken and Dorothy Marcinko of Uniontown, in memory of Joseph and Anna Marcinko and Joseph and Mary Duritsa Rose Magazine of Adah, in memory of the Magazine family; Jean Grover of Dunbar, in memory of mom and dad Winnie and Albert Young, brother William Young, sister Darlene Young, husband Dean Grover, son-in-law Fred Gantzer, and in honor of children Debbie, Joyce, Tom and Rob. “I love all of them,” she wrote; Jim Newman of Uniontown, in loving memory of Cindy Harper;
Rose, Harry and Julie Joseph of Uniontown, in memory of deceased family members: Anthony and Cathryn Franty; Loretta and Mike Lazasan; Lou and Ken, Tom and Anna Joseph; Agnes and John.; Mary Lee Shetler of Republic, in memory of husband Jim and daughter Sharon. Joyce Carbonara of Uniontown, in loving memory of Michael S. Carbonara, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather Sandra Howell of Smithfield, in memory of husband Dee Howell; Colette Freiberg, in memory of the Freiberg, Balash and Kalifut families; Anonymous from Masontown, in memory of Lilli Shine; Josephine Carolla of Uniontown, in memory of husband Tony Carolla; Loved ones from their family, in memory of the Van Swearingen family in Uniontown.
Donors also honored loved ones, including: Proud uncle and aunt Fred and Bobra Michotte of Uniontown in honor of great nephew Damon Tolbert, serving with the U.S. Navy and stationed in Virginia Beach aboard the San Jacento; and Denny and Lois Falsetto of Brownsville in honor of grandchildren Alexandra Wasko and Zander Harden of Brownsville, and Cole and Steele Falsetto of Tennessee.
Other donors included: Janet Lomax of Uniontown; Shirley Mitchell of Uniontown; Clar-Mac Furniture and Appliance Sales of Point Marion; Daniel and Mary Glitz of Uniontown; Andrew and Donna Sholtis of Uniontown; William Thomas of Hopwood; and Pam and John Barnhart of Uniontown sent in a donation with wishes of Merry Christmas to all.
The next campaign update will run in Sunday’s edition, and the grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, PA 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
“Thank you to all of have donated,” Sparkle said.
