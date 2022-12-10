Total: $4,217
Goal: $15,000
A number of generous donors have provided a boost to the Give-A-Christmas campaign.
An additional $1,585 in contributions were received to help area units of The Salvation Army.
“Thank you so very much for giving,” said campaign mascot Sparkle The Christmas Star. “Your kindness will help friends and neighbors in need through the many programs offered by The Salvation Army.”
The Herald-Standard’s annual campaign is in its 37th year, with a 2022 goal of raising $15,000. All the donations stay local, supporting The Salvation Army units in the donor’s area.
Throughout Give-A-Christmas, readers often send notes of encouragement or donate in memory or honor of loved ones. The Herald-Standard includes donors’ names and those notes in updates published on the campaign’s progress.
Donations will be accepted through Thursday, Dec. 22, with the grand total of funds raised announced in the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day paper.
“There’s still plenty of time to support the campaign through sending a donation to the Herald-Standard office or dropping it off there,” said Sparkle.
Our newest donors are:
• Gene and Evelyn Burchianti of Uniontown, in memory of Paul E. Verska
• Donna Mehalek of New Salem, in memory of husband Joe Mehalek
• Traci Hixon of Gibbon Glade, in honor of nephews Gage Brugger and Wade Brugger, and great nephew Joey Serdy
• Anonymous of Uniontown, in memory of Geano and Trudy Galie, Joe Batis Jr. and Barb Batis McLemore
• Farmington Bethel Church in Farmington
• Ohiopyle-Stewart VFC Ladies Auxiliary in Ohiopyle, who wished readers “Merry Christmas!”
• William Chambers of Clarksville
• Joanne Jordan of New Salem, in memory of her beautiful granddaughter Heather Lynn Garbutt, who died in an automobile accident on Dec. 7, 2002, and beautiful granddaughter Gabrielle Faith Nicklow, who died from a rare cancerous tumor on March 20, 2017. “I love and miss both of you very much,” she wrote.
• Angela Andursky and Gregg Maruca Jr. of Scottdale, in loving memory of grandparents Frank and Toots Maruca
• Phyllis A. Jin of Uniontown
• Christ United Methodist Church – Adrian Sunday School Class in Uniontown
• Mary Ann Mancini of Brownsville
• John Prystupa Jr. of Uniontown
• Elaine Kessler of Hopwood, in memory of Andrew and Lilian Sedlock and Gery Gmitter, and in honor of grandchildren Evan and Adele Kessler of Orlando, Florida
• Carolyn Coughenour of Smithfield, in loving memory of Charles Coughenour and Terry Brozik
• The Malenock Family of Uniontown, in loving memory of Rusty and George Malenock, who are forever in our hearts
• Buck and Juanita Strange of Hopwood
• Denice and Don Robinson of Uniontown, in memory of parents Nell and Ed Robinson and Laura and Paul Ferranti
• Ginnie McVey of Grindstone, in memory of husband Larry McVey and parents Fred and Inez Thomas
• Joseph and Kristine Andrews, in memory of the Manzuk, Andrews and Sohyda families
• Floyd and Theresa Geho of Uniontown
Donations are accepted by mail to the Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, and checks can be made out to Give-A-Christmas. Donors may also drop off contributions at the newspaper’s office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
