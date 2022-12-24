Total: $29,128
Goal: $15,000
The Salvation Army sure has a friend in the Lone Star state.
An anonymous donor has tipped the Give-A-Christmas campaign past its goal with a $15,000 contribution.
Identified only as “A friend from Texas,” the donor has generously supported the annual campaign for the last three years.
Sparkle The Christmas Star, the Give-A-Christmas mascot, shone even brighter at the sight of the donation.
“This will be such a help to our local units of The Salvation Army. They’ll be able to offer so much assistance to our community thanks to this contribution, and all the others we’ve received this year,” Sparkle said.
In its 37th year, the Herald-Standard’s Give-A-Christmas campaign supports programs at local units of The Salvation Army, including those in Uniontown, Connellsville, Masontown and Markleysburg.
Money raised stays local, giving help to communities in Fayette County.
“The Salvation Army would like to thank all those who gave to the Herald Standard’s Sparkle Give-A-Christmas campaign. It is because of your generosity that The Salvation Army can continue to ‘do the most good’ throughout Fayette County, not only at Christmastime but throughout the entire year,” said Capt. Erin Rischawy of the Uniontown service center.
The funds raised go toward programs like The Salvation Army soup kitchen, restocking its pantries, providing clothing or furniture vouchers, and giving weekend meals to elementary school students.
“It is because of you that The Salvation Army here in Fayette County is able to love beyond poverty, fear, helplessness, homelessness, hunger and struggle – because you have loved beyond Christmas,” Rischawy said. “May God bless you and have a Merry Christmas and a healthy and Happy New Year.”
Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott said the newspaper is very proud to host Give-A-Christmas, something its done for nearly four decades.
“Thank you to all who contributed this year. Each donation will help to impact those around you, and help all of us build an even stronger Fayette County,” he said.
Local units of The Salvation Army can be reached at: Markleysburg: 724-329-4909; Connellsville: 724-626-1120; Albert Gallatin/Masontown: 724-583-9603 or Uniontown: 724-437-2031.
“May each of you have a blessed holiday season,” said Sparkle. “Thank you all for making our campaign such a success.”
The most recent donors include:
Wife Jean and sons Terry, Barry and Gerry and families, of Fairchance, in memory of Ralph Dawson
Jim and Sandy Thorpe and Lemont Furnace, in honor of granddaughters Haley and Kiley
Luke and Ava Pappas of Smithfield, in memory of grandparents David Watters, Evelyn Johnson, Ted Pappas Sr., Janet Locke and Jay Locke
Louise Manchas of Adah, in memory of husband Joseph R. Manchas
Jerry and Wanda Matzus of Uniontown, in memory of parents Wilbur and Agnes Teets, and in honor of grandchildren Walker, Carson and Brooklyn
Alice Mitchell of East Millsboro
Michael and Sharon Washko of Masontown
Mary Jo Bashour of Republic, in memory of Henry A. Bashour, Judith A. Scola, and the Bookshar and Bashour families
Hopwood United Methodist Church
James and Christine Ferranti of McClellandtown
William and Eleanor Kania of Uniontown
Dr. Ashleigh and Clifford (C.J.) Callahan and daughters Nora and Ellie of Point Marion, who wished Merry Christmas to all
Daniel and Mary Jane Glitz of Uniontown, in memory of our family and friends
Anonymous of Masontown
Donald and Ellen Diguglielmo of Uniontown, in memory of the Diguglielmo and Pfrogner families
Anastasia Thomas and Ted Mincer of Uniontown, in memory of parents Marie and Frank Cenky and Inez and Edward Mincer, and brother William Cenky; and in honor and memory of all the troops and veterans who served to help America to keep its freedom and peace
Jean Young Grover of Dunbar, in memory of father and mother Albert and Winnie Young, sister Darlene Young, brother William Young, husband Dean Groover and son-in-law Fred Gantzhorn
The Check family of Uniontown, in loving memory of Randy Check
The Townsend and Opal families of Uniontown, in memory of loved ones
David and Zoann Callahan of Point Marion
Anonymous of Lake Lynn, who wished readers a Merry Christmas
Chuck and Debby Yartz of Cranberry Lake, in honor of Dr. Bob Yartz
James Jr. and Debbie Nypaver of Uniontown, in loving memory of the Bernard Anderson and James Nypaver Sr. family, who will forever remain in our hearts
Bernice Sesler of Smithfield
Loretta C. Vernon of Uniontown
Ed and Connie Harvey of Uniontown, in honor of grandchildren Jordyn, Mason, Ethan and Maya
Mark and Rose Sokol of Uniontown, in honor of grandsons Joshua and Mason
The Coddington family of Uniontown, in memory of Florence Otto
Anonymous of Uniontown
Leroy Conrad of Uniontown, in memory of Joan Conrad
Linda Ruble of Ohiopyle
