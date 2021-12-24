Goal: $15,000
Total: $32,044
The 36th Give-A-Christmas campaign has raised more than double its $15,000 goal.
“The past few days have shown just how giving people truly are,” said Sparkle, the Christmas star. “Since Tuesday, when our campaign stood at $9,408, we’ve received another $22,636 in donations!”
The campaign, which benefits local units of The Salvation Army, received an anonymous $15,000 contribution from “Friends from Texas,” and a $5,000 donation from Fayette County Medical Society.
“Dear Sparkle, The Fayette County Medical Society would like to donate in honor of all the physicians and frontline workers in Fayette County. It has been a difficult time, but we are progressing through.”
“Please get vaccinated,” they wrote.
A donation also came from Menallen Elementary School late Thursday, pushing the Give-A-Christmas contributions over $32,000.
Dozens of other donors also contributed this week, boosting the campaign to more than double its $15,000 goal.
The money that was raised through Give-A-Christmas stays local, going to The Salvation Army centers in Uniontown, Markleysburg, Connellsville or Masontown. Together, those centers serve all of Fayette County.
On behalf of all of the local units, Captain Erin Rischawy from The Salvation Army in Uniontown thanked all who gave to the campaign.
“By supporting this campaign you have helped the single working mother needing assistance to provide Christmas gifts for her children or the homeless man to receive warm meals on a daily bases from our soup kitchen. You have helped to restock our pantries after a busy holiday giving season. You have helped to provide clothing and furniture vouchers to The Salvation Army thrift store for fire victims and those who are moving into more permanent living situations,” she said. “You have provided weekend meals for elementary school students in your local school systems and a safe, dry and warm place for people to come and receive the care and support that is needed to make it another day.”
Contributions that came in during the final days of the campaign included several made in memory of loved ones. Among them were:
Bill and Joyce Hughes of Allison, in memory of deceased members of the Giachetti and Hughes families; Nancy L. Hannan of Uniontown, in memory of husband Charles “Red” Hannan; Robert and Patricia Mayllen of Smock, in memory of John Smochinsky, Robert Mayllen Sr. and Alice Mayllen; Mary Porter of East Millsboro, in memory of lifelong friend (Tully) Ruth Rankin; Lucy David of Uniontown, in memory of husband Simon “Junebug” David, and the David and VanSickle families; Ginnie McVey of Grindstone, in memory of husband Larry McVey, grandsons Ethan and Casey and mom Inez Thomas; Bob and Sandy Fee of Connellsville, in memory of daughter Denene Fee; Larry and Leslie Chalfant of Perryopolis, in memory of parents Norma and JR Allison and Al and Isabel Chalfant; Edward and Victoria Maldovan of Uniontown, in memory of John and Victoria Barno and John, Loretta and Rick Maldovan; Bernie and Eileen Tobal of Uniontown, in memory of Jim Tobal, a long-time leaders in the village of Hopwood who passed away in 2021; Kelly Collins-Bortz, in memory of Kathy Collins; Don and Ellen Diguglielmo of Uniontown, in memory of Don and Mary Diguglielmo and Delbert and Irene Pfrogner; Jacob and Martha Muha of Uledi, in memory of son Michael Muha and brother Jeffery Glover; Margaret Kaputa of Smithfield, in memory of Kay and Kaputa and sister Patty McKenzie; Louise E. Manchas of Adah, in memory of husband Joseph R. Manchas; Joseph and Kristine Andrews of New Salem, in memory of the Manzuk and Ondrej family; Richard and Judy Moffitt of Uniontown, in memory of their parents; Larry and Patty Stavish of New Salem, in memory of our niece Janice Blaszczak Heintzelman who passed away on Dec. 17. “May she and all our family and friends we lost this year rest in peace. A blessed Christmas and healthy New Year to all,” they wrote.
Bobbi Jo Carr of Uniontown donated in memory of her husband Jerry Carr.
“You are loved and missed, and will never be forgotten,” she wrote.
Anastasia Thomas and Ted Mincer of Uniontown gave in memory of parents Marie and Frank Cenky, Inez and Edward Mincer, brother William Cenky, and in memory and honor of all the troops and veterans who served to help keep our peace and freedom.
“Our sincere thanks go out to all the medical care workers and helpers who have been taking care of all the people who have contracted COVID-19,” they wrote.
Contributions in honor of loved ones included: The Rev. and Mrs. Arnold Husk of Uniontown, in honor of their three grandchildren; Elaine Kessler of Hopwood, in honor of grandchildren Evan and Adele Kessler of Orlando, Florida; Ed and Jody Yauger of Uniontown, in honor of grandchildren Annette, Miranda, Jimmy and Madison; Lillian Yanik of Brownfield, in honor grandchildren and great grandchildren: Adam, Sophia, Isabella Lucia and Seth Yanik, Bobbie Joe and William Johnson, great grandchildren Howie and Fletcher Johnson and Gracie Yanik; Donald and Bonnie Gaudiano of Uniontown, in honor of precious grandchildren Gia, Luca and Mila Gaudiano.
In their donation, Dave and Bernadette Reagan of Grindstone sent this note: “We again want to thank The Salvation Army for their mission of helping the people who need it the most. God bless you and Merry Christmas.”
A donation from Pam Pontorero and Mickey Bezjak of Smithfield read, “Praying for the enlightenment of those not vaccinated. Happy and healthy 2022.”
Other donors included: Callahan & Callahan LLC; Anonymous donors from Uniontown and Adah; Jim Gillen of Uniontown; Point Marion Area Chamber of Commerce; GCU Lodge 81 members of Uniontown; Annette Wingrove of Charleroi; Linda L. Jennings of Uniontown; Donna Tressler of Uniontown; Theresa Petruska and Stephen Petruska Jr. of Uniontown; Frank and Nancy Cetera of Chestnut Ridge; Carleen King of Lemont Furnace; Wayne J. Allamon of Brier Hill; Evans Manor Community UMC in Uniontown; Hopwood United Methodist Church in Hopwood; William Chambers of Clarksville.
“Every year our community members show us just how generous and thoughtful they are, and this year’s campaign has been no exception,” said Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott.
He said the newspaper is proud to host the Give-A-Christmas campaign, something the Herald-Standard has done for more than three decades.
“Thank you to all who contributed this year. Each donation will help to impact those around you, and help all of us build an even stronger Fayette County,” he said.
Local units of The Salvation Army can be reached at: Markleysburg: 724-329-4909; Connellsville: 724-626-1120; Albert Gallatin/Masontown: 724-583-9603 or Uniontown: 724-437-2031.
“May each of you have a blessed holiday season,” said Sparkle. “Thank you all for making our campaign such a success.”
