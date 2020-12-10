Total: $3,529
Goal: $15,000
More than $2,000 in contributions poured into the Give-A-Christmas campaign Thursday.
“Thank you for supporting the Salvation Army with your generous donations,” said Sparkle the Christmas Star, the official mascot of the annual campaign.
Cards and donations came from near and far, in memory and honor of loved ones.
Anna Marie and Joe Sarko of Uniontown donated in honor of their granddaughters Julia, Isabel, Addison, Brenna and Georgia, and in memory of their grandson Thomas, and Traci Hixon of Gibbon Glade contributed in honor of nephews Gage Brugger and Wade Brugger and great nephew Joseph Serdy.
Joanne Jordan of New Salem supported the campaign, writing “in memory of my beautiful granddaughter Gabrielle Faith Nicklow, who died from a rare cancerous tumor on March 20, 2017. I love you and miss you so much. Love, Bubba.”
Other donations came from Marcella Scaramucci of Newell in memory of all deceased members of the Myrga and Scaramucci families, especially my beloved brother Myron Myrga; Clarence and Geraldine Bricker of Fairchance, in loving memory of our two children who left us too soon – Anna Marie Hickle and Steve Bricker; Kathleen R. Welch of Uniontown, in memory of Alyssa Ann Griffin, Christopher Samuel Welch, Brittany Siget, Katelyn Siget – Merry Christmas; Carl Rossi of Henrico, Virginia, in memory of Anne Sages, Leroy Conrad of Uniontown in memory of Joan Conrad; Donna Mehalek, in memory of husband Mehalek; Pat and Vern Hileman of Smithfield, in memory of our parents; Wanita Ferrari of Hiller, in memory of Charlotte Rankin, Wanda Dice, Harold Dice, Diane Sheridan and Joseph Terreta; Shirley and John Peccon of Star Junction, in memory of our deceased family members; Jeffrey Strauch and Margaret Swinker of Uniontown, in memory of grandmother Mabel Kikta and grandfather/father Frank Strauch and grandmother/mother Margaret Swinker; Red Raider 59 on the Tundra from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in memory of Stanton Cohen; Irene Dillow of Uniontown, in memory of husband Bruce Dillow and parents Sam (Toots) and Mary Andaloro.
Clar-Mac Sales Furniture and Appliance in Point Marion sent a donation noting, “Our entire staff wish area customers from Pennsylvania and West Virginia a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
Additional donations came from John Cavanagh of Uniontown, Cynthia Evans of Lemont Furnace, Charles Conko of Uniontown, Steven Botti of Uniontown, Uniontown Flower Club of Uniontown, Adrian Bible Class from Christ United Methodist Church in Uniontown, Brad and Cathy Anderson of Hopwood, Olive Griglack of Uniontown, Tom and Dorothy Shaffer of Uniontown, Beverly Dunn of Uniontown, The Holidays Bowling League of Hopwood, Masontown Business and Professional Women of Masontown, Central Christian Church of Uniontown, C.J. and Dr. Ashleigh Callahan and children Ellie and Nora of Point Marion
“These contributions will help so many,” Sparkle said. “Our readers are such kind people.”
“We have eight days to go to meet our goal, and I just know we’ll be able to do it,” Sparkle said.
The annual holiday campaign helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities it was donated.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. The office is currently closed to the public, and cannot accept in-person donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.