Total: $6,067
Goal: $15,000
Another $1,230 was added to the total of Give-A-Christmas, the annual campaign to support The Salvation Army.
“We keep moving closer to our goal of $15,000,” said campaign mascot Sparkle The Christmas Star. “With one week left to go, I hope that those of you who are thinking about donating will find it in your heart to do so.”
In its 37th year, Give-A-Christmas raises funds for local units of The Salvation Army, including those in Uniontown, Connellsville, Masontown and Markleysburg.
All of the donations stay local, going back to the unit where the donor lives.
“Your donations have a big impact because they help our friends and neighbors who are served here in Fayette County,” said Sparkle. “Thank you to all who have donated so far!”
The final total will be reported in the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day edition of the Herald-Standard.
The most recent donations came from:
n Cheryl Arshen of Uniontown, in memory of husband Bill Arshen, who passed away 10 years ago and is missed every day
n Bobbi Jo Carr of Uniontown, in memory of husband Jerry Carr and parents Bob and Garnet Taylor
n Christian Men’s Fellowship Breakfast of Uniontown
n Gwendolyn and the Rev. Louis E. Ridgley Jr. of Uniontown, in memory of “Mother” Carol Myers, Helen P. Johnson, Muriel E. Lantz Bailey, Rudolph Culberson, Marilyn Cook and attorney Thomas A. Bowlen
n Patty and Ted Crable of Uniontown, in memory of beloved parents Marie and Ted Crable Sr. and Rose and Joseph Pindrock
n Julie Joseph of Uniontown, in memory of grandparents, uncles and aunts
n Proud Aunt Bobra and Uncle Fred Michotte of Uniontown, in honor of great nephew First Class Petty Officer Damon Tolbert, serving with the U.S. Navy and stationed in Norfolk, Virginia
n Sandy Howell of Smithfield, in memory of husband Dee Howell
n Church of the Brethren Bear Run in Mill Run
n Jim Gillen of Uniontown
n Barb Zorichak of Uniontown, in loving memory of husband Fran, and mom and dad Alvie and Shirley Riggin
n Sam and Patty Franks of Uniontown, in memory of deceased family members
n Anonymous of Chestnut Ridge
n Christine Dankle of Smithfield, in memory of husband Joseph Dankle Jr.
n Madeline C. DeYoung of Uniontown
n Anna Marie and Joseph Sarko of Uniontown, in memory of grandson Thomas, and in honor of granddaughters Isabel, Julia, Addison, Georgia and Brenna
n Jacob and Barbara Muha of Uledi, in memory of Michael Muha and the Glover family
Donations are accepted by mail to the Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, and checks can be made out to Give-A-Christmas. Donors may also drop off contributions at the newspaper’s office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
