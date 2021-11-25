Goal: $15,000
The Herald-Standard kicks off its 36th Give-A-Christmas campaign today, with a goal of raising $15,000 to support The Salvation Army units throughout the readership area.
“This year has continued to present challenges for many throughout the country and in our community,” said Publisher Michael Scott. “During this season of giving, we are pleased to help raise money for The Salvation Army so that they can carry on with the good works they do in our area.”
Sparkle, the Christmas star, who serves as mascot for the campaign, said, “The holiday season is a time to think of others, and Herald-Standard readers have always been so generous to those around them. Through the years, the newspaper and our readers have raised more than $1 million to help The Salvation Army!”
Sparkle reminded readers their donations will be sent to The Salvation Army unit that serves the area in which they live.
“Remember that when you give, you are helping people in your own neighborhoods,’’ said Sparkle.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 17. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Checks can be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, beginning Nov. 30. Those updates will include the names of those who have contributed as well as any special messages or tributes they send.
“Last year, our campaign surpassed its goal and raised more than $23,000 for our local Salvation Army units,” Sparkle said, “I know we can help even more this year. If you are able to give, please consider contributing!”
