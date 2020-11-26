Goal: $15,000
The Herald-Standard kicks off its 35th Give-A-Christmas campaign today.
The year’s goal is $15,000 for the campaign that supports the Salvation Army throughout the readership area.
“As we all are exiting a year we’d like to forget, let’s make sure we do remember the many folks in need,” said publisher Michael Scott. “The Herald-Standard is very happy to partner with The Salvation Army again this Christmas season for this year’s Sparkle Campaign.”
Sparkle, the Christmas star, who serves as mascot for the campaign, said, “The holiday season is a time to think of others, and Herald-Standard readers have been wonderful participants. Through the years, the Herald-Standard and our readers have raised more than $1 million to help the Salvation Army.”
Capt. Erin Rischawy said funds from the Sparkle campaign allow the Uniontown location to provide direct assistance for the soup kitchen and food pantry. Those funds have also helped with food and furniture vouchers for victims of fires.
The funds are also used to provide emergency food or clothing vouchers for those in need who are referred to the Salvation Army by other agencies.
“We are so grateful to have that so we’re not dipping into our own operating fund to provide that assistance,” Rischawy said.
Sparkle reminded readers their donations will be sent to the Salvation Army unit that serves the area in which they live.
“Remember that when you give, you are helping people in your own neighborhoods,’’ said Sparkle.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, PA, 15401, or bring them to the Herald-Standard office in Uniontown from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
“We know this year has been challenging for everyone,” said Sparkle. “If you are able to help, please consider contributing!”
