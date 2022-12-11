For the Herald-Standard
Honey’s Helping Hand founder Edna “Honey” Brown said any time she puts out the word that a family is in need, the community steps up to offer anything they are able to provide.
The organization gives out food twice a week, in addition to regular donations of clothing, household goods and holiday toy giveaways. Brown said she is also notified when a local person has an urgent need. She puts out a call on social media, and donations come in.
“There are a lot of generous, kind people in Uniontown,” she said.
She said in October that she recently learned of a family who lost everything in a fire, and people contacted her to donate items including bedding, dishes and furniture.
Honey’s Helping Hands gives out about 60 boxes of food every Monday and Thursday at Biererwood Acres in Uniontown.
“We’re not a food bank because we do not take income information. We don’t ask how many people are in your family. Everything we give out is free, no questions asked,” she said.
Brown said people in need come from all over the county to go to the public housing neighborhood for food donations. Every time they host a food donation, they run out of boxes, she said.
“There’s always an increase. We always run out of boxes always. Always,” she said.
Families who live in at Biererwood are served first. Brown said she keeps a surplus of shelf-stable items on hand so she can give food to everyone after they run out of pre-made boxes.
Honey’s Helping Hand also hosts regular giveaways for clothing and household goods.
They hosted a free spaghetti dinner at Marshall Manor for Mother’s Day this year, and plan to add one for Father’s Day in 2023.
They also hosted a Community Health Fair Aug. 21, which included 20 vendors. Local agencies provided education on health, safety and community resources. Participants included Adagio Health, Children & Youth Services, Genesis House, Highmark Health, Uniontown Fire Department, Uniontown City Police Department and Western PA Behavioral Health Resources. The Bruderhof Community provided free produce, and kids activities included a bouncy house and face painting. DJ Million Dollar provided live entertainment with gospel music.
Honey’s Helping Hand is also gearing up for its holiday toy giveaway for families in need Dec. 22. They also gave away full holiday meals for those in need at Thanksgiving, and plan to do so again for Christmas.
Local businesses and restaurants donate food for their boxes, including Jackson Farms in New Salem, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, Bimbo Bakeries and Mill Street Merchants. The organization also partners with 412 Food Rescue in Pittsburgh and Fayette County Community Action.
“We try to give them good, nutritional food to feed their families,” she said.
Brown also collects donations of household items, clothing and other items to fill additional needs.
For more information, to volunteer or donate goods, visit Honey’s Helping Hand on Facebook. To make a financial donation, send checks make checks out to Edna E. Brown, CC Honey’s Helping Hand, P.O. Box 511, New Salem, Pa., 15468.
