Total: $7,782
Goal: $15,000
With a few days to go, Give-A-Christmas is a little more than halfway to its goal.
Sparkle The Christmas Star, the campaign’s mascot, remained hopeful.
“I believe in our readers and their generosity, and I know we will reach our $15,000 goal to help our friends at The Salvation Army,” Sparkle said. “This campaign helps to fund our local units’ programs, and in turn helps so many in the community. Won’t you please consider donating?”
In its 37th year, the Herald-Standard’s Give-A-Christmas campaign has faithfully supported The Salvation Army and its mission to help people every day.
Donations to the campaign stay local, and aid programs like Sally’s Café at the Uniontown unit. The soup kitchen offers warm meals throughout the year to clients who are in need.
“The Salvation Army does so much for those who need a hand. We’re proud to help them help others,” Sparkle said. “Time is short to contribute. Anyone who’d like to donate can send it to the Herald-Standard at 8 E. Church St. in Uniontown, or drop it off at our office by Thursday.”
An update on where the campaign stands will run on Thursday, before the grand total is announced in the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day edition of the newspaper.
Among the donations that came in recently was $570 collected by the staff of Uniontown Area High School.
Along with their contribution, they sent a note: “In honor of the families in our community to make their Christmas a little brighter. Merry Christmas and a happy and blessed New Year!”
Other donors include:
Sonny and Debbie Mitchell of Hopwood, in memory of their fathers Clarence Mitchell Sr. and Daniel Kitta
Bill and Mary Kay Joy of Uniontown
Anonymous of Uniontown
Ethnic Craft Club of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Uniontown
GCU Lodge 81 members of Uniontown, who wished Merry Christmas to all
Barry and Linda Moore of Smithfield, in memory of our parents George and Minnie Yasenosky and Darrell and Margaret Moore, and brother-in-law Mark Petrun
Loren and Sharon Hughes of Pittsburgh
Rosemary Stankovich of California, in memory of her mother. “Best wishes in the new year,” she wrote.
Bob and Patty Payne of Masontown, in memory of beloved parents Kenny and Mollie Payne, and Don and Eleanor Landman; awesome brothers and brother-in-law Kevin and Gene Payne, Delmar “Jake” Landman and Lloyd A. Maust Jr.
Robert and Marlene Reagan of Smithfield
Dave and Cherie Pursglove of Hiller, in honor of grandchildren Connor and Addison Fisher and Landon and Harper Crable (whom they call their Sparkle) – Merry Christmas
Clarence and Geraldine Bricker of Fairchance, in memory of children Anna Marie Bricker Hickle and Steve Andrew Bricker, and parents John and Dortha Bricker and Charles and Annabelle Livengood
Fred Bozek of Uniontown, in memory of Michelle Bozek
Donations are accepted by mail to the Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, and checks can be made out to Give-A-Christmas. Donors may also drop off contributions at the newspaper’s office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
