Total: $575
Goal: $15,000
Sparkle, the Christmas star, wants to see the gift of giving continue with donations at the Herald-Standard to the Give-A-Christmas campaign that benefits the Salvation Army.
“As everyone is busy wrapping their Black Friday and Small Business Saturday purchases for the holidays, I hope those of you who are able might consider donating to the Give-A-Christmas campaign,” Sparkle said.
The goal of the 35th campaign is to raise $15,000 to help the Salvation Army.
On Wednesday, Sparkle happily reported $460 was contributed.
David and Cherie Pursglove of Hiller offered “Merry Christmas” wishes with their donation, given in honor of their grandchildren, Landon and Harper Crable and Connor and Addison Fisher.
Donations also came from Kenneth Rockwell of Uniontown; John P. Prystupa Jr. of Uniontown; Jeffrey and Jeanne Shimko of Uniontown; David and Zoann Callahan of Point Marion; Bev and Herb Lohr of McClellandtown and Michael and Connie Scott of Smock.
Norma M. Doyle of Connellsville contributed to Give-A-Christmas in memory of William, Margaret J. and Billy Martin; Gerald (Jerry) Doyle; Bob; Barbara Fudella; Ken Tomasic; Robert Publes; Jim McKee; Jack Whoric; Lillian Torrasi and Lynn Doyle.
And Sparkle received a donation from Lauren, Mary and Larry in memory of Lawrence and Nancy Rossi.
The annual holiday campaign helps the Salvation Army, which serves the needs of so many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities it was donated.
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401, or bring them to the Herald-Standard office in Uniontown from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
“Every donation can help to brighten the lives of our community members,” Sparkle said. “Thank you to those who have given!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.