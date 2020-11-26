Editor’s note: Today, we kick off a series of stories to highlight the nonprofits in our area. For the 25 print editions between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, look for the “Helping the Helpers” logo to read about a different organization every day. The series will profile nonprofits that focus on human services, community betterment and the arts, and include ways to help them continue to help others.With regular volunteers staying home due to health concerns, Salvation Army Captains Erin Rischawy and Danielle Hopping make and serve lunch every day for locals in need.
“We are in desperate need of volunteers,” Rischawy said. “We need people on a regular basis, in the soup kitchen especially.”
Rischawy said most of their volunteers were older and fear contracting COVID-19. In turn, the restrictions have thwarted their efforts to serve holistically in the community. Both women recently transferred to the West Fayette Street post from out of state. The daily meals – before the pandemic – provided a way for staff and volunteers to get to know the people they served, learn their needs and direct them to needed services. Now, the restrictions require them to serve meals to-go instead of serving them lunch in the cafeteria.
“It’s been challenging getting to know everyone. There’s no blueprint for how this works during a pandemic,” Hopping said.
Rischawy noted many of their daily lunch guests are from the City Mission - Living Stones. Due to the shelter’s regulations for cleaning, the people staying in the shelter must leave during the day. Rischawy said many people pick up their lunches and stay outside the Salvation Army building because they have nowhere else to go. She is especially concerned as winter approaches.
“I’m worried about these people who used this place kind of as a respite,” she said.
They also are lacking in funding, she said, with their annual Turkey Trot cancelled due to the coronavirus. It typically brought in about $8,000, she said.
She noted many businesses are also struggling financially, and have fewer funds to donate. Some businesses and churches are sending volunteers to collect donations with the red kettle campaign, which Rischway said is a huge help to the organization.
“By standing there, you are helping your community. You are the hands and feet of Jesus in the community because you’re helping to raise funds,” she said.
Even sharing a Facebook post can help the Salvation Army, she said. They sometimes post on social media about specific needs, which are quickly met after people share their posts to others in the community.
Clothing donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Family Store at 54 North Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown. Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at 32 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, Online donations can be made at easternusa.salvationarmy.org/western-pennsylvania/uniontown/
To volunteer, call 724-437-2031.
