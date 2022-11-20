After a decade-long hiatus, two Fayette County nonprofits are bringing back a popular holiday home tour.
Formerly known as Homes for the Holidays, the tour has been renamed the Season’s Greetings Holiday Tour. On Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m., guests will travel to three beautifully decorated Uniontown-area homes and two businesses for an early foray into the holiday spirit.
Proceeds will benefit Crime Victims Center of Fayette County, which formerly organized the event, and Ryan’s Tribute, an organization that provides comfort boxes to families who have lost a child.
Ryan’s Tribute founder Beth Hanzes, along with family and friends, was one of the many who took part in past tours.
“We always looked forward to it — seeing the different homes and the decorations around the holiday,” Hanzes said.
Hanzes decided to approach the CVC about their organizations teaming up to bring the tour back as a joint fundraiser for both organizations.
“I pitched the idea to their board and my board, and they loved it,” Hanzes said. “I started asking people if they’re interested in showcasing their homes or businesses.”
The tour will consist of three homes, including returning participants Trip and Jenny Radcliffe, who showcased their home on Brownfield Road in 2009.
New to the tour this year are the homes of Alan and Marcia (Ross) Barnhart on Holly Lane and Keithette Quarrick on Rankin Airshaft Road.
Quarrick said her home includes hand-built stone patios, and an outdoor stone kitchen and fireplace.
“The mantel on the great room fireplace is our balcony to the bedrooms,” she said. “In 2015, we ripped out the bathroom and kitchen, built a new addition bathroom and doubled the size of our kitchen which included a built-in wood fired pizza oven.”
“These homeowners spend a lot of time decorating their homes, so we want people to spend time looking at all the beautiful ornate decorations they have and talk to homeowners,” CVC Executive Director Andrea Hibbs said.
The participating businesses are Neubauer’s Flower and Market in Uniontown and the Barn at Fernstone in Farmington. At Neubauer’s guests of the tour will have a chance to win prizes, and at Fernstone, they will be treated to a bonfire, refreshments, raffle items and more.
Hibbs said the raffle items include gift cards, artwork, gift baskets and other prizes along with a 50/50 drawing. She added that they’ll livestream the raffle prizes so even if a ticket holder doesn’t attend the tour or go to the barn, they can still see if they won and pick up their prize at the CVC office.
While it’s too late to add any more homeowners to this year’s tour, Hibbs said, she welcomes those who are interested to get in touch with the CVC about being included next year as organizers will gear up for it around August.
“It’s an exciting event, and we’re all anxiously awaiting it,” Hibbs said. “We’re getting the phone calls from people, and they’re excited about it, and we’ll be able to see those faces again and the new generation.”
Tickets are $30 per person and groups are welcome. Tickets and information for the tour will be emailed to recipients. They can be purchased on the CVC website at crimevictimscenter.com. To buy tickets in person, visit the CVC office at 6 Oliver Road Suite 108 in Uniontown.
The deadline to purchase tickets is noon on Nov. 30.
