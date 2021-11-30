Total: $540
Goal: $15,000
Sparkle, the Christmas star, hopes everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.
“As we start the countdown to Christmas, we hope everyone can set aside some time from the hustle and bustle to remember that others are in need,” Sparkle said. “The 2021 Herald-Standard Give-A-Christmas campaign is a great way to reach those who may need some help.”
The 36th annual campaign aims to raise $15,000 to benefit The Salvation Army, which serves the needs of so many. All money raised in the campaign will stay within the communities where it was donated.
“We have our first donations in for this year’s campaign, and we are so thankful for the kindness,” Sparkle said.
The campaign’s first donations came from around the area, including John Prystupa Jr. of Uniontown and William S. McIntyre of Hopwood.
Several donors also sent notes.
The Gabeletto Family of Nemacolin sent in a donation with, “Sparkle: in memory of Mary, Nancy and Regina, shining now with you. We also donate in honor of our beautiful niece April Grace Heinbaugh. God bless her, her parents and our families.”
Nora Doyle of Connellsville donated “in memory of William H. Martin Jr., family – Gerald A. Doyle and family, Robert and Nancy Peebles, Robert and Barbara Fudella, Jack Whoric, Jim McKee, Basil and Rita Nolan.”
McClellandtown resident Beverly Hess Lohr donated “in memory of my two husbands, John L. Hess and Herb H. Lohr.”
Donations will be accepted until noon Friday, Dec. 18. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Contributions can be mailed to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Checks should be made out to Give-A-Christmas.
The newspaper will run updates on donations received on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday, including the names of those who have contributed and any special messages they sent.
“The generosity of our communities is always so amazing,” Sparkle said. “We know those who are able to give this year will come forward to support those who need help.”
