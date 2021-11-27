A newly-formed organization has opened its doors to help local families with babies and toddlers in need of clothing.
The Children’s Closet was established through the Ladies of Charity, which is made up of members from the four Roman Catholic churches in Uniontown — St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary and St. Therese.
Bobbi Skovera, president of the Ladies of Charity, said they have been working with county agencies like Behavioral Health and Children and Youth Services to provide children clothing for families in need for the past 10 years.
However, Skovera said, they became overwhelmed with donated items and decided to open their doors to all families in need of children’s clothing.
The Children’s Closet, which will open in the beginning of December at the former St. Mary school in Uniontown, has clothes that range in size from newborn to 5T. Skovera said they chose to focus on those sizes because many schools have similar programs in place to help school-aged children in need.
“But what about their younger brothers and sister?” Skovera asked.
Anyone coming to receive the free clothing can tell volunteers what sizes they need, and will receive a package containing those sizes. Those coming to The Children’s Closet must also wear a mask.
While Skovera said they have been getting the word out by contacting county agencies and school districts, they still need people to spread the word about the program.
Clothing donations are welcome, as are volunteers, she said. Those wishing to offer assistance of any kind can come in during regular hours of operation.
The Children’s Closet will officially open on Dec. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will run those times every Thursday and Friday until Dec. 18. After New Year’s, it will reopen Jan. 6 and 7 with the same hours every Thursday and Friday through 2022.
It’s located at the Saint Mary’s School on Gilmore St. in Uniontown.
“In the spirit of Saint Vincent DePaul, St. Louise De Marillac and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, we give thanks for their example and influence in our lives as we continue in their footsteps,” Skovera said.
