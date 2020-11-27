The Fayette County Cultural Trust strives to enrich the area’s quality of life by promoting its cultural, artistic, historic and natural assets by creating partnerships to revitalize communities and further economic development efforts.
“The Fayette County Cultural Trust is all about collaboration and inclusion using the philosophy that the only way forward is through teamwork,” said Executive Director Daniel Cocks.
One of the highlights of the Trust’s work has been the opening of the Connellsville Canteen, which is the only museum in Southwestern Pennsylvania that focuses on World War II and features stories of over 300 local Fayette County veterans from that war.
Cocks said since the pandemic, the Trust had to suspend breakfast and lunch service at the Connellsville Canteen due to occupancy restrictions.
“That reduced the funding coming into the canteen substantially as they had to cancel basically all events planned for 2020,” he said.
Canceled events at the venue included the Lunch & Learn, Dinner and Dialogue, Ambassador Program, dinner theater and other events, but said, Cocks, “The Canteen is still open for tours and private rentals.”
Still, he said, he’s hopeful that the Canteen programming will be back up and running by the spring of 2021.
In addition to the Canteen, the Trust started a grassroots Connellsville Main Street Program to help revitalize the downtown.
The organization has also partnered with area Rotary organizations to manage Achievement in the Arts, a countywide initiative that recognizes three students among the county’s graduating seniors in the areas of music, visual arts and theater. Additionally, the Trust has also commissioned several artists from around the area to complete 10 murals throughout the city, and has partnered in an initiative to put rural teaching artists into schools in West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Cocks said the Trust has also spearheaded several community events in Connellsville, including a farmers market, fall festival and Christmas event.
As the pandemic wore on, Cocks said, many of the foundations that have funded the Trust have concentrated their monetary support on coronavirus-related issues.
He said community support by way of donations in any amount would be greatly appreciated to help the Trust continue to its mission.
Donations can be made to the Fayette County Cultural Trust by PayPal or with a credit card by visiting www.fayettetrust.org
Checks can also be mailed to the Fayette County Cultural Trust, 139 West Crawford Avenue, Connellsville, Pa., 15425.
