Uniontown Fire Department is challenging neighboring fire departments to collect more toys than ever this year for their annual Toys for Tots drive.
The fire department has issued challenges for the last three years to see which fire department can collect the most toys. Last year, they collected 1,300 toys and filled a box truck. This year, Toys for Tots said the need has increased during the pandemic, and 2,000 children need a toy.
“We’re trying to make sure every kid has a toy,” said Hilary Griffith, who heads up the social media accounts for the fire department.
The fire department has collected toys for children in need for years, a project spearheaded by one of their late members, Harry “Skip” Moore, a Vietnam War veteran and a Marine who died in 2019.
“Now we do it for him,” said Chief Dane “Buck” Griffith.
Hilary said firefighters are usually only seen on a person’s worst day. The toy drive helps them create good days for people in need, she said.
“We want to be the reason someone’s smiling,” she said.
Buck Griffith said fire departments have gotten creative this year to raise funds. Fire departments are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of the fundraisers that pay their bills cancelled. He said some fire departments are using their bingo proceeds to buy toys. They are also putting boxes in shopping areas, including Walgreens in Uniontown, Dollar General in Menallen Township and New Salem Mini Mart. Toys are also being collected at the fire station at 84 North Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown.
The deadline for donations is Dec. 10.
Participating fire departments include South Union, Brownsville, Connellsville Township, Adah, Hopwood, North Union, West Leisenring, Collier, New Salem, in addition to the Fayette County 911 Center.
