One man was killed and another was seriously injured when two motorcycles hit a van on East Fayette Street at its intersection with State Route 40 (National Pike) Saturday evening.
The deceased man was identified as Tyler Swenglish, 26, of Smithfield. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second motorcycle driver, Skyler Shaffer, 27, of Masontown, was riding with Swenglish, and also hit the van moments after him at about 5:50 p.m., according to Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
Shaffer was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia with a serious leg injury. Dana Gaines, 44, of Uniontown was the driver of the van, police said.
Swenglish was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson on East Fayette Street near City Motors when he hit the van, which was headed west on Route 40.
Shaffer told police he and Swenglish missed the turn onto Route 40 and went into the oncoming lane, according Kolencik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.