State police in Belle Vernon are working to locate a 15-year-old Grindstone boy, who was reported missing Thursday and refuses to go home.
The father of Keyshaun Thompson told troopers a person known to him as "J-Man" picked Thompson up for football practice Aug. 6. The teen and his father spoke Thursday night, but Thompson told his dad he would not go back home, state police said.
