A 19-year-old Uniontown man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night, and Uniontown City Police are working to identify a suspect.
The victim was identified as Kaii McCargo of Uniontown. He was a passenger in a car sitting outside 136 Evans Street with two other males when another vehicle drove by and someone fired multiple shots from the vehicle, hitting McCargo twice in vital parts of his body, according to Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik. He and Cpl. Delbert Dewitt arrived on the scene to find McCargo laying in the yard.
A state police forensics unit was called to collect evidence, and officers conducted interviews. Kolencik said police need more information to make an arrest, and are looking for information on the description of the shooter's vehicle.
"We just urge that everyone is 100% honest about what happened. It doesn't seem like we're getting the full truth. We're getting bits and pieces, but we need the full truth to solve the crime," Kolencik said. "The Uniontown City Police are doing our due diligence to bring justice and peace to the McCargo family."
Anyone with information is asked to call Uniontown City Police at 724-320-2929 or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042. Tips can be made anonymously.
