Two children were found safe after they were reported missing in Redstone Township Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
A relative called 911 at about 2:30 p.m., saying the children had been missing from a Bunker Hill Road address for about an hour. Redstone Township Police called for a K-9 to help track the children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.