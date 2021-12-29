Two people were injured at a Fayette County car dealership when a vehicle fell from a hoist.
Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) said a call came in at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday from Tri Star Chevrolet along Pittsburgh Road in North Union Township.
The original report was that a vehicle fell from a lift and struck two people.
Greg Turchetta, vice president of Tri-Star Auto Group, said no one was pinned underneath a vehicle, as he was informed that a truck shifted from a hoist, fell backwards and the bed tipped down and hit the two technicians with the dealership.
“They’re receiving medical treatment,” Turchetta said, adding that everyone at Tri-Star Auto Group is very disturbed and shaken up from the news of the accident and their No. 1 priority is the well-being of their employees. “It was very fortunate the truck didn’t fall on them.”
Turchetta said in his 10 years with the auto group, nothing like that has ever happened.
“We have a safety committee that meets once a month,” he said. “Obviously, we have to investigate and see what went wrong.”
The names and condition of the two employees were unavailable.
FCEMA stated that Fayette EMS and New Salem VFD responded to the scene along with Stat MedEvac.
