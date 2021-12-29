Two people were injured at a Fayette County car dealership when a vehicle reportedly fell on them.
Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) confirmed that the call came in at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday from Tri Star Chevrolet along Pittsburgh Road in North Union Township, where two people were injured when a vehicle fell on them.
FCEMA was told that the vehicle had fallen from a lift.
FCEMA reported that sometime prior to 3:18 p.m. the two individuals were no longer under the vehicle.
Fayette EMS and New Salem VFD responded to the scene along with Stat MedEvac.
No further information was available.
Tri Star Chevrolet was contacted for comment, but a manager was unavailable.
