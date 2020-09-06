A 74-year-old man was reported missing after he left his home Saturday morning headed toward Scottdale and was not seen again.
State police said Ronald Kimmell left his home at 8:20 a.m. in a silver 2007 Nissan Frontier. Police are working to locate him.
His Nissan has a missing tailgate, a broken back window and a yellow light beacon on its roof with PA license plate number YKH4117.
Kimmell frequents local bike trails, riding his sea foam colored, cruiser style bicycle, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.
