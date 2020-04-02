Ninety Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
A daily update provided Thursday indicated an additional 16 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours. The number of positive case rose by 1,211, bringing the total number of cases to 7,016.
Local case numbers have also risen from yesterday: Fayette County from 14 to 15; Greene County from nine to 11; Washington County from 35 to 38; Westmoreland County from 72 to 84 and Allegheny County from 356 to 419.
Fayette County reported its first COVID-19 death on Wednesday, and Allegheny County reported two deaths from the virus last month. None of the new deaths reported Thursday were in the five-county area.
Since March 6, when the first cases were reported in Pennsylvania, there have been 730 hospitalizations. The DOH has reported that the bulk of those – 50% – have been in people who are 65 and older.
However, the majority of the positive cases – 41% – have been detected in those between 25 and 49 years old.
