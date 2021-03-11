A volunteer searching for a missing 62-year-old Uniontown woman located her body Wednesday.
Melanie McCay Prokop had been missing since New Year’s Day, when she was last seen in Uniontown driving her vehicle.
The car was later found on private property on Jumonville Road in North Union Township. Several searches have been conducted in that area.
On Wednesday, state police said one of the volunteers was using a drone he owns to search in the area of Kennedy Road in North Union Township.
The man alerted police that he believed he located Prokop’s body around 4:30 p.m.
Uniontown City and state police both responded to area, as did a member of the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Police have not said whether they believe Prokop’s death was suspicious.
