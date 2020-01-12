Brownsville Area School District will be open Monday after a gas leak that closed school Friday was fixed over the weekend, according to Superintendent Keith Hartbauer.
Hartbauer said that a gas leak found 10 yards from the corner of the high school Thursday around 3 p.m. was fixed Saturday evening, making it possible for school to reopen Monday.
“Everything’s up and running, which is good,” Hartbauer said.
Hartbauer noted that the district got lucky with unseasonably warm weather Friday and Saturday.
The district had to hire an outside crew to fix the gas leak since the leak occurred on the district’s own line, Hartbauer said.
The district will make up the school day lost Friday on President’s Day.
