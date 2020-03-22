Connellsville Area School District announced Sunday that a district employee presumptively tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Saturday.
According to the district, the employee has not been to any district building or participated in any district initiatives since March 13 and was asymptomatic until Wednesday.
The district said the employee, who is assigned to the high school, is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms that have resulted in fatigue and bed rest. The district declined to identify the employee, citing privacy concerns and confidentiality regulations, but noted that no members of the employee’s family have had any symptoms.
The news came the same day as the state Department of Health announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Fayette County.
“Our employees show love and compassion for our students every day and in return we hope to return that same love and compassion by offering any and all support to this employee, the employee’s family, and the greater Falcon Nation during this difficult period,” Superintendent Joseph Bradley said in a statement. “While we expect a full recovery, we will continue to monitor this employee and all of our employees prior to any continuation of face to face education.”
The district said it has instituted all government directed mitigation strategies including social distancing of on-site employees, work-from-home capabilities for others, the disinfection of district buildings and the devitalization of all spaces through dormancy.
“We encourage our community to stay safe by following publicized directives, staying home when ill, contact appropriate officials if symptoms present, and show compassion and empathy for each of us as we learn together how to exist in this new reality,” read the statement from the district.
