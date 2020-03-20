The Connellsville Area School District is closing its food service operations until further notice on Monday, Superintendent Joseph Bradley announced Friday through an emergency phone notification system.
“We are encouraging any student in need of a meal to please visit the Connellsville Area Community Ministries website at connmin.org or the Connellsville Area Community Ministries Facebook page for more information about possible opportunities provided by this amazing community partner,” Bradley said.
Bradley said that, tentatively, CACM will be providing lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday. He said sites would be announced on their website and Facebook page. He said CACM would also be accepting donations to assist with these efforts.
“Our goal is to communicate our educational expectations as more guidance is available from the (Pennsylvania) Department of Education by the end of next week, March 27,” he said. “We will continue to provide specific Connellsville School District information through this emergency notification phone call system and our district’s website at https://www.casdfalcons.org/.”
