There are now 1,687 positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, an increase of 560 cases from Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Fayette County’s total cases rose to eight, doubling from Wednesday’s numbers.
Three total cases have been identified in Greene County.
Westmoreland’s total rose to 24 from 16 on Wednesday, and Washington County reported two more cases, bringing its total number of cases to 12.
Allegheny County has 133 cases, according to the county’s health department, a 45-case increase. Twenty people are hospitalized.
The virus has been identified in 48 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, the DOH indicated. Philadelphia County has the highest number of cases in the state with 402.
Five additional people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 16 deaths.
DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf will speak during a virtual press conference today a 2 p.m.
It can be streamed at any of the following addresses:
