The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania has risen to 309, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
A record number of new cases – 1,680 – were reported overnight, bringing the state total to 16,239.
According to DOH data, all local counties saw a rise in numbers: Fayette from 32 to 35; Greene from 15 to 17; Washington from 57 to 59; Westmoreland from 177 to 183 and Allegheny from 689 to 720.
Westmoreland County reported its first death on Wednesday, and Allegheny County reported four additional deaths, bringing its total to 10 who have died from COVID-19.
For a breakdown of cases across the state and additional COVID-19 resources, visit health.pa.gov.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a live virtual briefing at 2:30 p.m. today. The briefing is available for view at:
