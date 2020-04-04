Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced 1,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the total statewide to 10,017 in 64 counties.
The department also reported 34 new deaths among positive cases, creating a total of 136 deaths throughout the state.
“Unfortunately, there is no evidence that the virus is slowing down,” she said.
Fayette County reported three more positive cases on Saturday, bringing the county total to 23. One death from the virus has been reported in Fayette County.
Among nearby counties, Allegheny has reported 552 positive cases and three deaths, Greene has reported 12 cases, Washington has reported 46 cases, and Westmoreland’s total is 135. All of the case numbers included increases of those reported Friday.
Levine said that “right now we have adequate capacity in our system,” but that maintaining capacity depends upon the degree to which residents follow social distancing and other mitigating measures.
“The key is to limit that surge as much as possible,” she said.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday asked people in the state wear masks when they leave their homes as another measure to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses,” he said, stressing that the primary strategy for curtailing the outbreak remains staying at home and keeping distance from other people.
Levine, on Friday, said masks could provide “an extra layer of protection.”
She added: “You do not need a surgical mask, or an N95 mask. We have to save those for our first responders and healthcare personnel on the front line in our battle against this dangerous virus.”
Levine said a mask protects others from contracting an illness that the person wearing the mask might have.
“Your mask protects me against exposure to COVID-19, and my mask protects you against exposure,” she said.
Instructions surrounding masks are available on the state Department of Health’s website, at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Stop-the-Spread.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.